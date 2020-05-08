Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 109.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,700 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Exelon by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EXC traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. 6,579,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,858,979. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

