Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Trading 6.8% Higher on Earnings Beat

Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) traded up 6.8% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $37.43, 8,150,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average session volume of 6,873,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter worth $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

About Exelon (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

