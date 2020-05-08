ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.53% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised ExlService from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ExlService from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.78.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,115. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in ExlService by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ExlService by 350.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

