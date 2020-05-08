Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,500. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.88.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is 28.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXPD. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.10.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

