Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Green Street Investors LLC

Green Street Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 73.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,300 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises approximately 2.4% of Green Street Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Green Street Investors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 57,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,308,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $81,350.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,707.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,131,556 over the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXR. Citigroup raised Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

EXR traded up $3.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.69. The stock had a trading volume of 825,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $124.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.68.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 34.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

