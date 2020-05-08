Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Getting Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has been trending negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Facebook earned a media sentiment score of -2.41 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

FB stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.35. 12,503,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,311,324. The company has a market cap of $602.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.16.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,814 shares of company stock valued at $7,831,400. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

