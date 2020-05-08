Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Shares Up 6.4%

Shares of Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) shot up 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.50, 256,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 373,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.88.

Farmmi Company Profile (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

