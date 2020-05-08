Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.02-0.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $70-72 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.97 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.15–0.08 EPS.

FSLY traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $34.80. The company had a trading volume of 8,014,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,601. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.86. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.94. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSLY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fastly from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Fastly from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Fastly from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Fastly from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.64.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $148,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,695. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $47,659.04. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 222,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,086,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,164,986 shares of company stock valued at $19,009,408 and sold 561,584 shares valued at $12,220,356.

