Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Holdings Cut by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50,563 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Federal Signal worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,587,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,207,000 after purchasing an additional 65,508 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,495,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 356,178 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 493,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at $28,316,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

FSS traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 340,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,360. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

In related news, Director John L. Workman purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.34 per share, for a total transaction of $151,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ian A. Hudson purchased 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $88,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,355 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,138.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,266 shares of company stock worth $266,882 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

