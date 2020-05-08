First American Financial Corp (FAF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 5th

First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

First American Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. First American Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First American Financial to earn $3.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 443,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,699. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.04.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Compass Point raised shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.