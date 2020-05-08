First Quantum Minerals’ (MPFRF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:MPFRF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS MPFRF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.76. 4,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,268. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.02.
About First Quantum Minerals
