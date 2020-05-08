First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Concentrum Wealth Management owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SKYY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 13,884 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.13. 589,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,420. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.80.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.