First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management lessened its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,304 shares during the quarter. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000.

FV stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. 208,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $34.07.

