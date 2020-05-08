FirstBlood Hits Market Cap of $12.04 Million (1ST)

FirstBlood (CURRENCY:1ST) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. FirstBlood has a market capitalization of $12.04 million and $108,543.00 worth of FirstBlood was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FirstBlood has traded 120.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FirstBlood token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001413 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, ZB.COM, Liqui and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FirstBlood alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.31 or 0.02140885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00172844 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00067108 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00038428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000164 BTC.

FirstBlood Profile

FirstBlood’s launch date was September 25th, 2016. FirstBlood’s total supply is 93,468,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,558,370 tokens. FirstBlood’s official Twitter account is @firstbloodio . FirstBlood’s official website is firstblood.io

FirstBlood Token Trading

FirstBlood can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, OKEx, IDEX, ZB.COM, Gatecoin, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstBlood directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FirstBlood should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FirstBlood using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstBlood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstBlood and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.