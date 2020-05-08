FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $250.00

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.24.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

FLT stock traded down $8.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.00. 1,394,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,518. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $168.51 and a 52-week high of $329.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.68 and a 200-day moving average of $274.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in FleetCor Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.