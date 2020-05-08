Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) Trading Up 7.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) shares traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.91, 112,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 179% from the average session volume of 40,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

Specifically, CEO Jerald K. Dittmer bought 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,224.36. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 10,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $90,022.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $134,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.52.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

