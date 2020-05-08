Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Acquires 7,688 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,688 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $3,348,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,309,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $79.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.