Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Buys 10,942 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 734.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 344,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 67,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,514,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,452. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.77. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $103.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,910. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 33,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $3,236,640.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.71.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

