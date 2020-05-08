Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Buys 6,347 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.10. 4,363,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,004. The company has a market cap of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.35 and a 200 day moving average of $81.09. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.68%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

