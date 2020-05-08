Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Buys Shares of 19,402 TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,402 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,372,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,869,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 59.70% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on TJX. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

