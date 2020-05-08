Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Buys Shares of 89,495 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,026,000. Genuine Parts comprises 1.5% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $44,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after purchasing an additional 354,014 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, for a total transaction of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 627,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,441. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. S&P Equity Research cut their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

