Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 58,860 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,824 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Target by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Target by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 492 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Target by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,072,317. The company has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGT. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.91.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

