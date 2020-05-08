Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $788,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,711,000 after purchasing an additional 105,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $267.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.12.

Shares of PSA traded up $7.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $183.51. 1,252,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,161. The firm has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.83. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

