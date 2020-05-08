Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,081,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,020,588,000 after acquiring an additional 989,682 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,005,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,430,000 after acquiring an additional 748,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,525,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,824,000 after acquiring an additional 201,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ventas by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,076,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,606,000 after acquiring an additional 860,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,966,000 after acquiring an additional 172,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Shares of VTR traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.08. 4,976,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.88 million. Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.7925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.71%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.34%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

