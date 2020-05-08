Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Kohl’s worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kohl’s from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.69.

Shares of KSS traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,855,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.73.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

