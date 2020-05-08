Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,185 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 235,727 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in HP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,652,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,436,991. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

