Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $15.42 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.8% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $15,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.60. 12,023,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,981,042. The stock has a market cap of $197.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

