Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 80.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 160,034 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $684,205,000 after purchasing an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,365,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,904,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,804 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $530,907,000 after purchasing an additional 313,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $525,611,000 after purchasing an additional 300,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,497,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,930,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $60.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.77%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

In related news, Director Elisse B. Walter acquired 3,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.