Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $531,000 Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 15.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mosaic by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,103,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,120,000 after purchasing an additional 521,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mosaic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,344,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,298,000 after purchasing an additional 364,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,538,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,607,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Mosaic from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra downgraded Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOS stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.69. Mosaic Co has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

