Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $6.65 Million Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. KeyCorp makes up about 1.6% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,413,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,860 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in KeyCorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 76,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 37,349 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in KeyCorp by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 505,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 87,107 shares during the period. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on KEY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.74.

KEY traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.76. 11,804,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,123,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 4,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $49,783.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,012.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher M. Gorman acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.36 per share, with a total value of $1,036,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.