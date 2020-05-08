Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Has $6.87 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $61.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,531,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,947,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

