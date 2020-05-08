Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Increases Stake in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 56.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,427 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,277 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.16% of Tapestry worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Tapestry by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.50. 5,376,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,182,047. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Tapestry had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. Cfra lowered their price target on Tapestry from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut Tapestry from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

