Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Increases Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Continental Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,243,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,318,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

In related news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TFC traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.24. 5,356,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,680,911. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.33. Truist Financial had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

