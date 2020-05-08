Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Invests $9.09 Million in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 258,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,000. Archer Daniels Midland comprises approximately 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $34.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,189. The firm has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.07. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Francisco J. Sanchez bought 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,370 shares in the company, valued at $161,471.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

