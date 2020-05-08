Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Purchases 70,454 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. raised its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,454 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 65.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 939,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 373,226 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 138,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 79,172 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 168,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 14,093 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 661.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 388,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 337,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 14,401,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,166,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nokia Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $5.77.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nokia Oyj presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

