Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises approximately 2.2% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.20. 6,983,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,549,135. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

