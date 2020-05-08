Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 182,956 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,956 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Carnival by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 64,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carnival by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 61,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 42,507 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carnival alerts:

CCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Carnival from $52.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Carnival from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.28.

CCL traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 39,475,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,244,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Carnival Corp has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.95.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.06). Carnival had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Carnival news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $15,112,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.