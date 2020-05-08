Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 25,102 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. trimmed its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,102 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Compass Minerals International worth $4,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

NYSE CMP traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.76. The company had a trading volume of 357,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,764. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.60. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.39 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.63.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.