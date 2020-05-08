Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Sells 6,246 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.84. 51,820,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,066,586. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

