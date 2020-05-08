Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. Trims Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. lowered its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.59.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.80. 1,333,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.76. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.