Forsta AP Fonden Acquires New Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,821,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,656,000 after acquiring an additional 909,436 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,609,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $650,885,000 after acquiring an additional 62,036 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after acquiring an additional 230,181 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.63.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.
In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.