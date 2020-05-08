Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 15,000 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Tesla by 253.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Tesla by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 401.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,587 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $2.54 on Thursday, hitting $780.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,480,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,179,215. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $144.60 billion, a PE ratio of -876.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $523.69.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.22, for a total value of $126,333.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,694 shares in the company, valued at $9,006,700.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,111 shares of company stock valued at $76,622,852 over the last three months. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Tesla from $864.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $968.00 target price (up previously from $684.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $560.35.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

