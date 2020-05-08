Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 208.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in American Express by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 4,187.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in American Express by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,647 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Express by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.73. 4,627,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,364,372. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $599,405.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,808.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

