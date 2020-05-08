Forsta AP Fonden Buys 102,400 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 162.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.77. 2,576,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,939,436. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.59 and a 52-week high of $61.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

