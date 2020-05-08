Forsta AP Fonden Buys 137,800 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 215.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised TJX Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.50. 9,372,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,869,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

