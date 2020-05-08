Forsta AP Fonden Buys Shares of 166,700 AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 166,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.2% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 66,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,081,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,737,000 after buying an additional 42,900 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,929,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,432. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $97.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. The stock has a market cap of $126.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 165.18% and a net margin of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AbbVie from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

