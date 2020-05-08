Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 146.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $15,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RY. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $92.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.17. 957,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,438. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $74.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.89%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.