Forsta AP Fonden Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 118.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DG traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $183.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.06.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dollar General from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

