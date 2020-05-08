Forsta AP Fonden Has $9.26 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 164.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Chubb were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CB. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 195,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on CB. TheStreet cut shares of Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $3.74 on Thursday, reaching $98.99. 4,543,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,626,308. Chubb Ltd has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.45 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Chubb’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, for a total transaction of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.