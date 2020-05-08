Forsta AP Fonden Invests $11.63 Million in IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 104,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get IBM alerts:

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of IBM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,412,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. IBM has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.13.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.05. IBM had a return on equity of 57.55% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $17.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IBM will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from IBM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. IBM’s payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on IBM from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IBM from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IBM from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

IBM Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IBM (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.